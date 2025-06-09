Vallow-Daybell files appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — While Lori Vallow-Daybell is on trial in Arizona for the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, her attorney in Idaho has filed an appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court to have her conviction on all charges in Idaho, including three murder charges, overturned.

In the court filing, her attorney gives five reasons:

First, he argues, Vallow-Daybell was deprived of her 6th amendment right to counsel of her choice when the court disqualified her retained attorney.

Second, the court filing suggests she was deprived of her 6th amendment right to assistance of counsel during pretrial hearings on the state's motion to disqualify her counsel after the court denied her attorney's request to participate.

Third, the documents contend she was deprived of her right to due process under the 14th Amendment when the court held pretrial hearings that affected her rights in her absence and while she was incompetent.

Fourth, her attorney suggests that the court erred in allowing the state to introduce evidence from the Arizona case into her Idaho trial.

And fifth, the court filing argues that the court erred in denying Vallow-Daybell's motion to dismiss based on a violation of her rights to a speedy trial.

Vallow Daybell was sentenced on July 31st, 2023, to three life sentences without the possibility of parole for the deaths of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and the death of her husband, Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.