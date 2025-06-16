Skip to Content
Idaho Falls Police capture ‘armed and dangerous:’ stabbing suspect

today at 11:19 AM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The person of interest in connection with a Madison County stabbing incident has been arrested by police in Idaho Falls, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Local News 8 has reached out to IFPD for comment and additional information, and will update this story as new details become available.

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Daytona "Tony" Travis, a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that occurred Sunday afternoon on West Highway 33.

Travis was last seen leaving the area in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, traveling in an unknown direction. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Daytona "Tony" Travis's whereabouts, immediately contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (208) 372-5001.

Seth Ratliff

