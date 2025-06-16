Skip to Content
Motor Vu drive-in briefly halts showing after small fire Saturday

today at 10:52 AM
Published 10:59 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Everyone is safe after a fire at Motor Vu Drive-In over the weekend. Motor Vu staff had to pause the movie early Saturday morning after a small kitchen fire broke out during the showing of How to Train Your Dragon.

Motor Vu says that the fire department responded quickly and was able to give the all clear. Business was back to normal for Saturday and Sunday night showings.

Motor Vu posted on Facebook that they were proud of their team and grateful to loyal customers who stuck with them. 

