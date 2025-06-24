Pocatello Fire Department urges “Safe and Sane” 4th of July celebrations

The following is a press release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — As the 4th of July holiday approaches, the Pocatello Fire Department reminds all residents to celebrate safely and responsibly. Following the recent wildfire on West Clark Street, fire danger in our area is undeniable.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the spirit of the 4th of July responsibly. Only “Safe and Sane” fireworks like sparklers, fountains, and poppers are allowed within city limits and only in designated areas. You can check out the City of Pocatello website for a map outlining where fireworks are allowed and where they are prohibited due to increased fire danger.

Click the link to see map: pocatello.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2750/2024-Pocatello-Chubbuck-Firework-Zones-Map-PDF

The recent fire on West Clark Street serves as a stark reminder of how quickly and easily a spark can ignite a devastating wildfire in our dry conditions. This incident underscores the importance of adhering to all fire safety guidelines and local regulations.

The use of illegal aerial fireworks includes rockets, Roman candles, mortars, and any that leave the ground, is strictly prohibited in Pocatello due to their high fire risk. Aerial fireworks can easily ignite dry vegetation, rooftops, or other flammable materials and are a leading cause of wildfires and structure fires during the 4th of July holiday.

We urge all residents to adhere to the following safety tips:

Use only Safe and Sane fireworks in permitted areas

Keep water or a hose nearby

Light fireworks away from homes and dry grass

Always supervise children

Soak used fireworks before disposal

Let's keep this Independence Day fun and fire-free. Thank you for doing your part to keep Pocatello safe.