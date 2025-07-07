Idaho Falls man arrested by SWAT Team after stabbig incident

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — July 4, 2025, at 2:42 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the Fred Meyer parking lot at 2250 N Yellowstone Highway after a person called 911, reporting that a man had been stabbed. Officers arrived, located the man, and immediately started providing aid. Idaho Falls Fire EMS arrived soon after and took over medical care, transporting the victim to a local hospital.

Officers learned that the victim had been at the Shady Rest Campground, located at 2200 N Yellowstone Highway. The victim had been involved in an altercation with another man, later identified as Mariano Rodriguez, during which Rodriguez used a knife to stab the victim. The victim was driven to the Fred Meyer parking lot by another person who called 911.

When officers arrived at the Shady Rest Campground, Rodriguez had left the area. Through investigation, detectives determined that he was at a residence in the 1100 block of Mojave Street.

After obtaining a search warrant, the IFPD SWAT Team went to the address shortly before 8 p.m. yesterday. SWAT officers made announcements stating who they were and directing Rodriguez to exit the residence. Rodriguez came out and was taken into custody without incident. Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital for a medical clearance due to injuries sustained during the altercation with the victim.

Later in the evening, Mariano Rodriguez, a 30-year-old resident of Idaho Falls, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Instrument.

In interviews with investigators, the victim, Rodriguez, and witnesses each gave officers slightly different accounts of what occurred, and the investigation is ongoing. This does appear to be an isolated incident.