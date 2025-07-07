Travis Decker, wanted for triple murder, possibly spotted in Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force is urgently seeking the public's help in locating Travis Decker, a murder suspect who authorities now believe may be hiding in the Sawtooth National Forest.

Decker is wanted in Washington State on three counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping related to the deaths of his three children in May of this year.

On July 5, 2025, the U.S. Marshals Service received a tip from a family recreating in the Bear Creek area of the Sawtooth National Forest. The individual sighted matched Decker's description.

Suspect Description

Witnesses describe the person believed to be Decker as:

Height: 5'8" - 5'10"

5'8" - 5'10" Headwear: Black mesh cap

Black mesh cap Earrings: Black gauged earrings

Black gauged earrings Shirt: Cream-colored t-shirt

Cream-colored t-shirt Shorts: Black shorts

Black shorts Hair: Long ponytail, overgrown beard and mustache

Long ponytail, overgrown beard and mustache Watch: Black Garmin-style watch

Black Garmin-style watch Backpack: Black JanSport backpack

Black JanSport backpack Shoes: Converse or Vans low-top shoes

How to Report Information

Anyone with information on Decker is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips HERE.