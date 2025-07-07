Skip to Content
Travis Decker, wanted for triple murder, possibly spotted in Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest

Travis Decker
U.S. Marshal
Travis Decker
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force is urgently seeking the public's help in locating Travis Decker, a murder suspect who authorities now believe may be hiding in the Sawtooth National Forest.

Decker is wanted in Washington State on three counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping related to the deaths of his three children in May of this year.

On July 5, 2025, the U.S. Marshals Service received a tip from a family recreating in the Bear Creek area of the Sawtooth National Forest. The individual sighted matched Decker's description.

Suspect Description

Witnesses describe the person believed to be Decker as:

  • Height: 5'8" - 5'10"
  • Headwear: Black mesh cap
  • Earrings: Black gauged earrings
  • Shirt: Cream-colored t-shirt
  • Shorts: Black shorts
  • Hair: Long ponytail, overgrown beard and mustache
  • Watch: Black Garmin-style watch
  • Backpack: Black JanSport backpack
  • Shoes: Converse or Vans low-top shoes

How to Report Information

Anyone with information on Decker is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshal Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips HERE.

