Blacktail Fire: Crews battle lightning-sparked wildfire north of Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Firefighters in the Salmon-Challis National Forest are actively combating the Blacktail Fire, a small but challenging wildfire sparked by a recent lightning strike. The blaze is burning approximately 18 miles north of Salmon.

As of 7:10 PM, the fire is estimated at 0.25 acres, but crews are working diligently to contain it. Additional firefighters are currently en route to bolster suppression efforts, and two helicopters are providing crucial aerial support.

Safety First: Public Asked to Keep Clear

Forest rangers emphasize that firefighter and public safety are the top priorities. They are urging the public to maintain a safe distance from the fire area to allow crews room to work.

The weather pattern presents a significant challenge for firefighters in the coming days, says the Forest Service. Until Wednesday night, the region will experience continued hot temperatures and very low humidity, creating ideal conditions for fire spread.