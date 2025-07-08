Scam Alert: Idaho Power warns of scammers impersonating its employees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Power is alerting customers to a recent increase in scams, with imposters contacting individuals by phone and going door-to-door, falsely claiming to represent the power company. These scammers are reportedly spoofing Idaho Power's phone numbers and demanding immediate payment or attempting to extract personal information related to your home's service.

Idaho Power reminds users that their employees will never:

Demand immediate payment over the phone or request payment using pre-paid cards.

Ask for payment for a defective meter.

Require same-day payment via pre-paid cards like Green Dot MoneyPak, Bitcoin, or QR codes.

To protect yourself from scammers, Idaho Power is directing customers to utilize My Account online or download the Idaho Power mobile app to monitor your bill, sign up for account alerts, and make secure payments. This familiarity will help you spot any unusual requests.

The power company is also directing customers to verify legitimate employees who arrive on your property. "Although there are situations where Idaho Power employees may need access to your property — with or without advance notice — they will arrive in logoed company vehicles and clothing or be able to present a company ID badge," writes Idaho Power in a press release.

What to Do if You Suspect a Scam

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from Idaho Power and anything seems suspicious, immediately call Idaho Power customer service at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151 (toll-free). Their customer care team can confirm any scheduled work activities for your address and help you verify the legitimacy of the contact.