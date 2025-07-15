Skip to Content
Jefferson County Lake hosts important first responder water rescue training Wednesday

Jefferson County
By
today at 10:46 AM
Published 11:02 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — This Wednesday, July 16, Jefferson County Lake will be the site of a significant water rescue training exercise involving local first responders.

County leadership has taken to Facebook to reassure the public, saying that "although it will look like a large response, it's a day of practice in the water." Visitors are being instructed not to call 911 and not to attempt what the first responders are doing at home.

While the lake will remain open for recreational activities, visitors are asked to provide first responders with enough space to conduct their vital training.

