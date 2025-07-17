Geyser Goes Dormant: Soda Springs Geyser out of commission for 8 weeks

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) — The iconic Soda Springs Geyser is expected to be out of commission for at least eight weeks due to extensive mechanical failures. The City of Soda Springs announced on June 3rd that the entire mechanical and valve system needed to be replaced after a mechanical failure.

Repair parts are anticipated to take eight weeks for delivery, during which time the geyser will remain non-operational. The City has apologized for the inconvenience via a Facebook post.

Discovered in 1937, the Soda Springs Geyser emerged when local businessmen, drilling for hot water for a commercial bathhouse, accidentally tapped into a pocket of carbon dioxide gas. Hot water erupted from the ground, initially reaching heights of over 45 feet and later 70 feet after the drill bit was removed, according to the City website. Following its discovery, the geyser was capped and set to erupt every hour on the hour, a schedule it maintained until the recent mechanical problems forced its closure.

For updates on the repair progress, check the City of Soda Springs' official social media page, HERE.