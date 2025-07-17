Montana duo arrested with 25 pounds of Meth in targeted Idaho Falls traffic stop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls Police made a massive drug seizure Friday, after a traffic stop led to the arrest of two Montana residents found with approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in their vehicle.

Cody Davidson, 38, and Diane Walters, 50, both of Great Falls, Montana, are currently being held at the Bonneville County Jail, potentially facing serious drug trafficking charges following their arrests on July 11, 2025.

Courtesy: Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

That day, the Idaho Falls Police Department's Special Investigations Unit received a tip from law enforcement partners that a vehicle suspected of transporting a significant quantity of narcotics was headed towards Idaho Falls. Acting on this intelligence, investigators quickly located the vehicle at the Love's Truck Stop at 6737 S 45th Road.

Officers initiated a traffic stop along I-15 after observing the driver, later identified as Davidson, fail to make a complete stop before re-entering the roadway. An Idaho Falls Police K9 officer was called to the scene, and during a free sniff of the vehicle, the police K9 reacted to the presence of narcotics.

Courtesy: IFPD

During the subsequent roadside search, investigators made the initial discovery: 13 bundles of suspected methamphetamine, wrapped in black electrical tape, concealed within the panel of the vehicle's rear liftgate. Inside a purse in the vehicle's center console, officers also found two small baggies containing 13.9 grams of cocaine and 4.85 grams of methamphetamine, along with various drug paraphernalia. Davidson reportedly claimed ownership of these items, and a further search of Davidson upon his arrest revealed a glass jar also containing methamphetamine.

Their vehicle was taken to the Idaho Falls Police Complex, where, after obtaining a search warrant, a more thorough search was conducted in the vehicle examination bay. The search uncovered additional drug paraphernalia and 11 more black electrical tape-wrapped packages, concealed inside a door panel. One of these packages was opened and tested positive for methamphetamine.

In total, police seized 24 bundles containing an estimated 25 pounds of tested and suspected methamphetamine.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson underscored the important role of inter-agency cooperation in such substantial busts. "Often, when large drug seizures like this one are made, it is thanks to a collaborative effort from narcotics investigators and officers from different agencies," said Chief Johnson. "Those partnerships make it possible for us to make a stronger impact in the fight against illegal narcotics and the harm they do in our communities."

Chief Johnson thanked the Davis County Task Force in Utah, Great Falls, Montana law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police for their partnership in this investigation.

According to the IFPD, Davidson admitted to knowing about the methamphetamine in the vehicle and to consuming methamphetamine during the trip. He was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Walters, his passenger, was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.