Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking drugs

The following is a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho):

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Jack Edward Newsom, 43, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 121 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Newsom to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

According to court records, Newsom was arrested on May 8, 2024, when police officers executed a search warrant on his home and a fifth-wheel trailer parked in a storage facility. The officers seized 48.9 grams of fentanyl powder and a half a pound of methamphetamine from the residence in addition to a pound of marijuana, half a pound of methamphetamine, 79.6 grams of fentanyl powder, and 237 fentanyl pills from the fifth-wheel trailer. The warrant was executed after a months-long investigation in which law enforcement bought three and a half pounds of methamphetamine from Newsom on five occasions between February and April 2024.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the BADGES Task Force. The BADGES Task Force is a federally funded High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) partnership between the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Idaho State Police, the Pocatello Police Department, the Chubbuck Police Department, and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.