Ammon Days 2025: High-flying fun returns August 1-3

The City of Ammon
today at 10:47 AM
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Ammon is inviting you to a weekend of high-flying fun as the annual Ammon Days celebration returns to McCowin Park from August 1st to 3rd. The free event kicks off with 22 hot air balloons lifting off from McCowin Park North Field at 6:00 AM.

Friday evening continues with "Ammon Has Talent" from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by Glow Night from 8:30 PM to 10:00 PM. During Glow Night, the tethered hot air balloons light up the sky during an evening swim, accompanied by music, food, and vendors. You can even get up close and chat with the pilots.

The hot air balloons will also take flight on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 6:00 AM, weather permitting, according to the city.

Saturday, August 2nd, is packed with activities, featuring nearly 170 vendors, giveaways, and prizes. Kids and adults alike will be able to enjoy a car show, bounce houses, giant slip and slides, a zip line, mechanical bull rides, archery, kids' games, and face painting.

To make getting to McCowin Park easy, the city has organized free shuttle buses that will run between Hillcrest High School and McCowin Park on Friday evening and all day Saturday, with pickups every 10-15 minutes.

For a complete schedule of events, vendor lists, hot air balloon information, shuttle details, and more, click HERE.

