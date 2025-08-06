Great Snake River Triathlon returns August 16, 2025

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On your mark, get set, go! The Great Snake River Triathlon is set to race into Idaho Falls' Snake River Landing Saturday, August 16, 2025. Organizers from Tri Peaks Epic Events are expecting a wide range of both amateur and professional triathletes from across the Gem State, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana, and more to push their limits in the sprint and Olympic distance races, which include swimming, biking, and running.

“The Great Snake River Triathlon will be our biggest event of the year with over 200 participants! One of the biggest draws of the GREAT SNAKE RIVER TRIATHLON is the advantage of having a river current assist with the swim portion of the race," said Tri Peaks Epic Events co-owner Bryan Magleby. "We expect this race to continue to grow significantly in future years!”

The Rexburg Rush Triathlon, the final Tri Peaks Epic Events triathlon of 2025, will take place on September 20, 2025, in Rexburg. For more information on both events, visit www.TriPeaksEvents.com.