90-acre Lava Trail Fire contained; Elderly camper injured with minor burns

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A wildfire west of Idaho Falls, known as the Lava Trail Fire, has been successfully contained after burning over 90 acres. The blaze started on Wednesday, August 6, near the lava trail inlet south of Highway 20. The Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) reports that the fire was sparked by two individuals who were target shooting in the area.

Emergency Response and Containment

The Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) was the first to respond to the scene. Due to the rapid spread of the fire, they requested help from several partner agencies, including the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the Ammon Fire Department. The BLM took command of the unified response, and air support was activated to drop retardant and contain the fire's spread.

Fueled by strong winds, the fire moved quickly to the north and east. Fire crews worked diligently and were able to halt the blaze by 10:30 p.m. that night. The fire is now considered fully controlled. The BLM remained on the scene overnight Wednesday to monitor conditions and ensure the fire was completely out.

Camper Injured While Escaping Fire

During the incident, an 81-year-old man who was camping in the area sustained minor burns to both of his arms while trying to escape the flames. A bystander initially tried to warn the man about the advancing fire, but had to retreat for their own safety. IFFD personnel witnessed the event, provided immediate medical aid, and arranged for the man to be transported to meet with emergency medical services (EMS). Both the camper and the man's pickup truck were destroyed in the fire.