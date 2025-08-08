Chamber of Commerce mini-golf tournament tees up to support future for young professionals

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce held its yearly 'Chamber Young Professionals' mini-golf tournament, bringing together local business owners and young people for a day of networking and friendly competition.

The tournament, a long-standing tradition for the Chamber's Young Professionals program, helps support local youth by providing them with opportunities for career development. Funds raised from sponsorships and ticket sales are used to help young people find jobs, internships, and inspiration for their future careers.

"We created the Chamber of Professionals just to connect our young professionals in the community," said Crystal Panek, event manager for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. "We want to make sure that they have great business connections [and] some friends, and hopefully, they'll stay here in the community."

The Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals program hosts regular meetings and classes to further assist young people in the Pocatello area.