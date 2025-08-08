US-20 delays and slower speeds starting next week for INL paving operations, says ITD

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) ­­— The Idaho Transportation Department is partnering with the Idaho National Laboratory to alert motorists of changes to their commute beginning next week.

Starting Monday, paving operations within the INL site will limit usual turning movements at the Puzzle, the junction of US-20, US-26, and INL. During morning and overnight hours, traffic will be able to make right turns only off US-20 into the site.

From 4 to 6:30 p.m., traffic at the Puzzle will be restricted to outbound only movement, with no inbound turns allowed.

Speed will be reduced to 50 mph on US-20 near and through the Puzzle while this work is completed.

Both inbound and outbound site traffic will be able to access US-20 from an alternative route at West Portland Avenue, Gate Three, one mile west of the Puzzle. No dedicated turning lane exists on US-20 at this intersection, so motorists are urged to be alert and slow down.

Flaggers will be present as needed when INL paving work is near the intersections of US-20 or US-26. Traffic control signs and lower speed limits will not be in effect when work is not actively ongoing along these roadways.

INL paving operations are expected to be complete and traffic running as usual by late September.

INL employees should refer to internal communication regarding effects to their commute on roads within the site. Effects to US-20 and US-26 will be noted on the Idaho 511 app and at 511.idaho.gov.