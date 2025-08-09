Shooter at large after two men injured in Chubbuck; Investigators following “several leads”

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — Chubbuck police are actively searching for a gunman who shot two men during an early morning party on Cassie Dr.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to a residence at 5025 Cassie Dr. just after 4 a.m. Saturday, following a report of a shooting at a party. According to the Chubbuck Police Department, two adult men were shot by another man. They were taken to a local hospital before police arrived with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

"The shooter is still at large; however, investigators have several leads and are working through details," a Chubbuck PD press release stated.

The department thanked citizens who have provided information, as well as the Bannock County Sheriff's Office and the Pocatello Police Department for their assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chubbuck Police Department Communications Center at (208) 237-7172. Chubbuck PD says this is an ongoing investigation, and further details may be released later. Local News 8 is keeping track of any updates and will post new details as they become available.