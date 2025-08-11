Idaho Falls 2026 budget proposal released ahead of Aug. 14 public hearing

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The City of Idaho Falls has released its proposed Budget Book for the upcoming fiscal year, providing residents with a detailed and accessible overview of how city funds will be allocated.

“The Budget Book offers a clear and comprehensive look at how property taxes, fees and other revenues are invested to support essential services, programs and growth,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “This document reflects careful planning and collaboration to ensure a balanced budget that benefits our community.”

The not-to-exceed preliminary budget totals $389.6 million, funding 11 city departments, key services such as Idaho Falls Power, public safety, the airport and several capital projects. Approximately $52 million, about 16% of the total, is funded through property taxes, with the remainder generated from utilities, fees, savings, grants and other sources.

This year’s proposed budget maintains a strong focus on public safety, with investments in personnel and infrastructure to keep pace with community growth. The budget also reflects a disciplined, fiscally responsible approach, prioritizing core services while carefully planning for future needs.

A public hearing to discuss the proposed budget is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in the City Council Chambers at 680 Park Ave. The hearing provides an opportunity for residents to learn more and share their comments before the City Council adopts the final budget on Aug. 28.

“We understand the responsibility that comes with managing public funds,” Casper added. “This budget is built to be both fiscally responsible and forward-looking — supporting the services people depend on today while preparing to meet the needs of tomorrow.”

Residents are encouraged to review the Budget Book, now available online, to better understand how city resources are managed.