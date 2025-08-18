Sand Creek Fire reaches full containment, Crews begin mopping up hot spots

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire crews have made "significant" progress on the 851-acre Sand Creek Fire, located eight miles west of Ashton. The fire, which was started by a lightning strike, is expected to be 100% contained by 8 p.m. this evening.

Firefighters are now shifting from active firefighting to mopping up remaining hot spots. A slight rain last night reportedly assisted crews in cooling down the fire's edge.

According to BLM Idaho Fire, air support has been released after crews made "tremendous progress today getting around the north end of the fire, knocking heat out of the timber and heavy fuels."

With gusty winds and high temperatures predicted for the rest of the week, crews will remain on scene for a few more days to patrol the area and ensure no new hot spots flare up.

All evacuations were lifted yesterday afternoon, and county resources have been released from the scene. Fire officials expressed their gratitude to the county resources for their dedication to protecting their communities.