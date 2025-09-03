Bonneville County to end lease agreement with Idaho Innovation Center

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Commissioners' Office:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners announced today that it will conclude its lease agreement with the Idaho Innovation Center, effective September 30, 2026.

The decision comes after years of evaluating the public benefits associated with the current lease, which originated July 27, 1988, and was most recently amended on October 25, 2022. County leadership determined that while the Idaho Innovation Center has provided valuable contributions to the community for many years, the County’s significant financial investment in the facility is no longer aligned with its economic development goals to unify and strengthen efforts across the broader community.

“We’re making this announcement well in advance of the lease’s end date to ensure a smooth transition and give the Innovation Center every opportunity to plan for future success,” the Commissioners stated.

The County also requested that no new subleases or lease agreements be signed that would extend beyond September 30, 2026.

The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners expressed its appreciation to the Idaho Innovation Center and its Board of Directors for their dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. “We are grateful for their contributions and wish them the very best in their future endeavors,” the Commissioners added.