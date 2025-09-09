Idaho Attorney General warns of of dangerous Crypto ATM scams

The following is a news release from the State of Idaho Office of the Attorney General:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorney General Raúl Labrador is warning Idaho families about a dangerous surge in cryptocurrency ATM scams, which predominantly target seniors through fake tech support calls and government imposter schemes that have cost victims tens of thousands of dollars.

In just one week, an alert Stinker Store employee prevented two separate seniors from losing over $30,000 to cryptocurrency ATM fraud. The employee unplugged the machine and called Boise Police to help convince the victims they were being scammed.

Cryptocurrency ATMs look similar to regular bank ATMs (see images below) and are often located in gas stations and convenience stores. These ATMs allow people to legitimately purchase and transfer cryptocurrency. However, because they do this using untraceable routing numbers, recovering money once it is sent is nearly impossible and it is why scammers are using this method on unsuspecting Idahoans.

Reported cryptocurrency losses in Idaho jumped from $19 million in 2023 to over $35 million in 2024, with seniors representing the largest victim group. The FBI reports that victims over 60 suffer significantly higher losses than all other age groups combined.

Scammers specifically target seniors because they often have good credit, home ownership, and substantial savings. As more seniors use the internet for daily communication and transactions, criminals exploit their trust through sophisticated phone, email, and text scams.

“Criminals are calling Idaho seniors pretending to be from a legitimate business or government agency, then directing them to deposit thousands of dollars into cryptocurrency machines at gas stations to supposedly fix computer problems or pay fake fines,” said Attorney General Labrador. “If anyone demands you put cash into a cryptocurrency ATM for any reason, it's more than likely a scam and you should report it immediately. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

Common warning signs include callers claiming to be from tech support companies, government agencies, or banks demanding immediate payment through cryptocurrency. Legitimate organizations never require cryptocurrency payments for services or fines.

Idahoans who suspect they've been contacted by scammers can report incidents at ReportScamsIdaho.gov. To stay informed about Attorney General Labrador's ongoing efforts to protect Idaho families from fraud and other threats, sign up for updates here.