Madison County lifts burn ban, urges continued caution under drought conditions

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Effective immediately, the Madison County Fire Department, in partnership with the Board of County Commissioners of Madison County, has cancelled the temporary open fire ban. The temporary ban began on August 1.

“Madison Fire Department thanks our community members for their efforts to prevent wildfire. The community was very responsive to the burn restrictions issued earlier this summer,” said Chief Corey Child. “Our community members worked diligently to prevent ignition and report any fire in a timely manner. Their efforts directly impacted the amount and size of fire in Madison County.”

While the burn restrictions have been lifted, fire officials ask that residents remember the area is still experiencing drought conditions. MCFD encourages the public to recreate safely and responsibly with fire. For more information, click HERE.