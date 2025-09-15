Skip to Content
Overturned fuel trailer causes delays on US-91 south of Idaho Falls

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — An overturned fuel trailer is causing partial traffic delays on U.S. Highway 91, just north of Shelley, near the Bingham and Bonneville County line. The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

One right lane is currently blocked. ITD is advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternative routes if possible. Emergency crews are working to clear the scene, but there is no immediate timeline for when the highway will be fully reopened.

Local News 8 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

