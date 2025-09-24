Two Semi-Truck Drivers Hospitalized After Rear-End Collision North of Rupert

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) —Two men were hospitalized Tuesday night after a dual semi truck crash on State Highway 24 north of Rupert.

According to the Idaho State Police, just after 5 PM, a 2010 Kenworth semi, driven by a 38-year-old Rupert man, was stopped in the northbound lane to make a left-hand turn. A 43-year-old man from Albuquerque, New Mexico, driving a 1983 International semi, then struck the Kenworth from behind.

The driver of the International semi, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries. The driver of the Kenworth, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The crash is currently under investigation by the ISP.

State Highway 24 was blocked for approximately six hours as crews worked to assist those at the scene.