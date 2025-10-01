Skip to Content
Recognize this Car? Rexburg Police ask public for help identifying driver

today at 11:16 AM
Published 11:28 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Rexburg Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle reportedly connected to an incident that occurred last month at a business on South 2nd West.

The department released photographs of the vehicle, which appears to be a gray Honda SUV, via a post on its official Facebook page.

The incident reportedly took place in September, though a specific date or additional details were not provided.

If you have any information about this vehicle or its driver, law enforcement asks that you please call the dispatch line immediately at 208-372-5001.

