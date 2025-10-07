ISU’s Centennial Cross Country Course gets massive renovation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Big news for runners and fans at Idaho State University. ISU's Centennial Cross Country Course just got a massive upgrade — thanks to nearly a million dollars in renovations and a huge community effort.

The new and improved course is now a top spot for both collegiate runners and local running fans. The course features a smarter layout for championship events, better viewing for spectators, and a more sustainable trail that’s great for fun runs too.

The project was a team effort, including local partners and students from the ISU College of Technology.