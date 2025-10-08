Missing 9-year-old found safe in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The missing 9-year-old, Adria Huerta, has been safely located by an officer with help from the Idaho Falls community.

"Thank you to the great community members who reported sightings of Adrian that helped our officers know which direction to look for him," stated IFPD in a release.

ORIGINAL:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls Police Department is seeking the public's help in their search for 9-year-old Adrian Huerta, who has been missing since late this afternoon, Wednesday, October 8.

Adrian was last seen around 4:30 p.m. today at the basketball court located at 1325 Hoopes Avenue.

Security camera in the area that shows Adrian this afternoon, Courtesy: IFPD

When he was last seen, Adrian was wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and orange Nike shoes. He was also seen riding a scooter. The boy is approximately 4 ft tall, 60 pounds, and has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Adrian or who has any information regarding his current whereabouts to immediately call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.