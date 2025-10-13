Skip to Content
Montpelier Gas Leak: Evacuations lifted, hazard mitigated

today at 3:16 PM
Published 3:35 PM

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) — Evacuations have been lifted in Bear Lake County, hours after emergency crews rushed to the scene of a gas leak in Montpelier this afternoon.

Bear Lake County Emergency Management confirms the hazard has been mitigated, and residents are now being allowed to return to their homes.

The gas leak was first reported on N 9th Street near Grant and Lincoln Street around 1:30 PM, prompting evacuations in the blocks surrounding 9th and Grant streets and a strict order to avoid the area.

The cause of the leak has not yet been confirmed.

