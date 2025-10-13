Pocatello Police search for Missing Endangered Adult with traumatic brain injury

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Police Department is urgently asking the public for help in locating Ernie McGill Jr., an endangered missing man visiting the area.

The 60-year-old Native American male from Washakie, Wyoming, was visiting family in the area. Ernie suffers from a traumatic brain injury and was last seen walking south in the 1300 block of South 5th Avenue.

According to police, Ernie may be attempting to search for the legendary creature Bigfoot. Because of his condition, he is known to walk slowly and may hide in trees or wooded areas. Police warn that he may hide in wooded areas if he feels approached or startled.

Ernie is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and having shoulder-length salt-and-pepper hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray vest with orange coloring on it, a dark-colored beanie, a black undershirt, and blue jeans.

If you see Ernie McGill Jr., contact the Pocatello Police Department immediately at 208-234-6100.