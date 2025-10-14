Skip to Content
Top Stories

A New Era Begins: LDS Church to introduce new First Presidency at 1 PM broadcast

Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/21/2023
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/21/2023
By
New
today at 10:00 AM
Published 10:13 AM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — Today at 1 PM, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is set to host a live broadcast, announcing the reorganization of a new First Presidency - the governing body of the faith made up of the President and two Apostles of the faith who serve as counselors. The announcement comes more than two weeks after the passing of the faith's 17th President, Russel M. Nelson. He was 101 years old.

Church leadership is expected to make the announcement live from Temple Square in Salt Lake City, in more than 10 languages, including Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

To view the broadcast live, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content