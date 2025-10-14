A New Era Begins: LDS Church to introduce new First Presidency at 1 PM broadcast

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — Today at 1 PM, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is set to host a live broadcast, announcing the reorganization of a new First Presidency - the governing body of the faith made up of the President and two Apostles of the faith who serve as counselors. The announcement comes more than two weeks after the passing of the faith's 17th President, Russel M. Nelson. He was 101 years old.

Church leadership is expected to make the announcement live from Temple Square in Salt Lake City, in more than 10 languages, including Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

To view the broadcast live, click HERE.