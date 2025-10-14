Early voting begins today for November Local Elections

The following is a news release from the Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Early voting for the November 4, 2025, local elections begins as early as today in some counties in Idaho and runs through October 31. To see if early voting is offered in your area and to find your county’s schedule, visit voteidaho.gov/election-information or contact your local elections office.

“Early voting is now underway in many Idaho counties ahead of the November 4 local elections. Whether you vote early, absentee, or on Election Day, I encourage every eligible Idahoan to participate. Local elections play a critical role in shaping our communities,” said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

Any eligible resident of a county may vote at any early voting location in that county. If you are not yet registered to vote, you can register and cast your ballot at early voting by bringing an accepted form of photo ID and proof of residence. For many voters, a current Idaho driver’s license will meet both requirements.

Before heading to the polls, check your sample ballot at VoteIdaho.gov. Not every Idahoan will have something on their ballot this November. Local taxing districts operate on different schedules, and their boundaries don’t always follow neighborhood lines. You might have an election, even if your next-door neighbor does not. More information about the upcoming election can be found at VoteIdaho.gov.