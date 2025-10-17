CEI recognized as Greater Idaho Falls’ Top Trade/Technical School for fifth consecutive year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The College of Eastern Idaho has once again been recognized for its unwavering commitment to excellence. For an incredible fifth year in a row, CEI has brought home the gold award for the best trade/technical school in Greater Idaho Falls.

This recognition celebrates CEI’s continued commitment to excellence, accessibility, and high-quality education and training, the college wrote on Facebook.

The college says this award is a reflection of its dedication to serving the community — and they’re thanking students, staff, and supporters for making it possible. CEI adds that this honor belongs to everyone who believes in its mission — and they’re just getting started.