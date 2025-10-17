Student-built planes earn FAA certification in North Idaho

Originally Published: 16 OCT 25 18:00 ET

By Tori Luecking

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KXLY) -- Middle and high school students in North Idaho achieved a noteworthy milestone when the Federal Aviation Administration certified two airplanes they built as airworthy this month.

On October 4, students from the North Idaho High School Aerospace Program received certificates of achievement from the FAA for their building of a Van's RV12 plane and Zenith 750 STOL plane.

Eric Gray, a former student who worked on the Zenith in high school, will serve as the test pilot for both planes during the upcoming FAA-approved flight testing program.

The two aircraft represent years of work by students who gathered every Saturday in rented hangars at Sandpoint Airport.

Under guidance from volunteer mentors, the students developed both aviation-related skills and leadership abilities while constructing the planes from kits.

The nonprofit North Idaho High School Aerospace Program operates on approximately $15,000 annually and has guided nearly 60 graduates into aviation careers or training programs during its 13-year history.

The program offers academic credit courses at Sandpoint High School, discounted flight training, and hands-on aircraft construction through its Aerospace Center for Education and Skills (ACES) workshops.

As the certified planes move into flight testing, students are also working to build a Jabiru J430 composite aircraft.

The program relies heavily on donations and grants, and hopes to secure additional funding to purchase another plane kit. For more information and to support the program, visit highschoolaerospace.org.

