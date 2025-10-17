Trump says he has commuted sentence of former Rep. George Santos

Originally Published: 17 OCT 25 18:12 ET

Updated: 17 OCT 25 18:17 ET

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said on social media Friday that he is commuting the sentence of disgraced former Rep. George Santos, who had been serving a seven-year sentence for the fraud charges that got him ousted from Congress.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life,” the president added.

Santos had been serving out his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, in southern New Jersey, per the federal Bureau of Prisons.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.