Traffic stop leads to sizable drug, contraband arrest in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A routine traffic stop in Bonneville County quickly escalated into the arrest of a Jefferson County man on multiple felony drug charges, last Friday.

Rigoberto Avila Mendoza, 19, was taken into custody after a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputy pulled him over just before midnight on Friday, October 17, near the intersection of 15th E. and Iona Rd.

The incident began when Mendoza allegedly ran a stop sign. As deputies approached the vehicle to speak with the teenage driver, they reportedly detected the smell of marijuana. A check also revealed that Mendoza's driver's license was suspended.

While Mendoza reportedly denied having any illegal drugs or weapons, deputies detained him and conducted a search of his vehicle. The search uncovered a handgun, several marijuana joints, and a large amount of edible THC products.

In total, investigators seized just over 163 grams of marijuana and THC products from the vehicle. Mendoza was then arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

During the booking process at the jail, deputies reportedly discovered a small baggie of white powder hidden in Mendoza's shoe. The substance was later identified as cocaine, weighing just over one gram.

Mendoza was subsequently booked into the jail on felony charges for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and Introducing Contraband into a Correctional Facility.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.