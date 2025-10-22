City block evacuated after drunk driver crashes into Pocatello bar, hits gas line

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A city block in Pocatello was evacuated last night, October 21, after a local woman driving under the influence crashed her pickup truck into a local bar and ruptured a natural gas line.

Around 11:30, Police say the driver, whose name has not yet been released, was drunk and lost control while driving on Union Pacific Avenue, crashing into the Bourbon Barrel Bar.

Owners of The Bourbon Barrel Bar told local news outlets that their establishment, along with surrounding buildings on the block, was evacuated for several hours while utility crews worked to secure and repair the damaged gas line. Police say, fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pocatello Police Department, and charges against the driver are pending.