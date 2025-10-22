West Yellowstone Mayor McBirnie resigns following controversial Facebook posts

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — Effective immediately, West Yellowstone Mayor Jeff McBirnie has resigned from his position. The move follows a public outcry over a series of highly controversial posts on his personal Facebook account.

The posts, which were confirmed as authentic by the Montana-based newspaper, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle, included statements such as, "I’m ANTIFA. F Trump and his Nazi followers."

Mayor McBirnie addressed the controversy in another Facebook post announcing his resignation. "I owe the town an apology," McBirnie wrote. "What I posted was mean and divisive. I have clearly fallen off the tracks. I have resigned from the council. Thank you and sorry to have caused such a drama.”

McBirnie was appointed Mayor of the Town of West Yellowstone earlier this year and had been up for reelection before his resignation.

The Town of West Yellowstone acknowledged the resignation in a press release, thanking McBirnie for his "time and efforts on behalf of the community." The Town Council is scheduled to consider appointing a successor Mayor on November 4, 2025, as outlined by the Town Charter.