The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho secures grant to launch Education Center construction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A local art museum is one step closer to a notable milestone, thanks to a new grant. The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls has received a generous grant from the CHC Foundation, helping kick off the initial construction phases of its new education center.

"The foundation has supported TAM for decades, and we are proud to honor that relationship with the museum’s current CHC Gallery. Their latest investment is a meaningful vote of confidence in TAM’s expansion and the future of the arts in Eastern Idaho," TAM stated in a news release.

The CHC Foundation is a private foundation in Idaho Falls dedicated to providing grants to nonprofits in eastern Idaho.

The project will add classrooms, studios, and gallery space, expanding art classes and community programs year-round.

The CHC Foundation has supported the museum for more than two decades, and museum leaders say this grant will help continue turning their vision of making art an accessible reality. Museum director Alexa Stanger says the grant is both a financial boost and a vote of confidence in the project’s value to the community.