Two lanes open on I-15 northbound as ITD works on Riverton Road Bridge

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — As engineers continue to assess the damage and necessary repairs on Riverton Road Bridge, the Idaho Department of Transportation has taken further steps to restore the flow of traffic along Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

After a tanker truck crash late Thursday night, October 30th, that critically damaged a support pillar, ITD partially reopened the interstate to single-lane traffic underneath the bridge. Now, as of Tuesday, ITD has shifted lanes to provide travelers with two northbound lanes and one southbound lane, separated by a temporary median, spanning I-15 between Exit 89 and Exit 93.

In the days since the accident, ITD's contractor, Cannon Builders, put up temporary support structures made of wood and concrete to allow vehicles to safely pass underneath.

Looking ahead, ITD engineers anticipate the southbound lane underneath the structure will remain a single lane. They also expect that the Riverton Road Bridge will not fully reopen until next spring as extensive repairs are conducted.