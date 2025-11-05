College of Eastern Idaho honors first POST academy graduates

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The first members of the Peace Officer Standards and Training, or Post academy, at College of Eastern Idaho graduated today.

The new Post training allows officers to stay in their own community while they learn the vital skills necessary for police work over the course of 17 weeks.

Previously, new police officers needed to travel to Pocatello or Meridian to receive this state-required training to be certified law enforcement officers.

The five graduates had previously been hired at law enforcement agencies across east Idaho. Each agency paid for the training and schooling for those attending.

One graduate going to the Bonneville County, Jacob Miller, reflected on his time training.

After this, graduates will spend the next six weeks riding along with senior officers and completing field training.

"Every day was a challenge," Miller said. "Every scenario we went through, involved all the skills that police work that we've learned. And, I believe that shaped and will help shape me into the officer that I want to become."

Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse shared what the academy means for his office.

"There are changes as technology changes, different resources that are available, different, procedures that, become the norm for our profession," Hulse said. "We're always trying to hone and sharpen our skills. So we're always looking at what can we do better. And we'll do that with this academy."

