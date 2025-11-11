Supreme Court keeps full SNAP payments on hold with short term order

Originally Published: 11 NOV 25 18:13 ET

By John Fritze, Devan Cole, Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended a short-term order that allows the Trump administration to withhold covering full food stamp payments in November, a move that appeared designed to put off the case a few days in the hope that Congress approves a pending agreement to reopen the federal government.

The fast-moving emergency appeal at the Supreme Court over Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits that help more than 40 million Americans – as well as several lawsuits playing out in lower courts – would almost certainly be dismissed as moot if the historic shutdown ends in coming days.

But until that happens, the “administrative stay” that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued Friday will continue to block a lower court order that required the administration to provide full federal food benefits.

In a brief order, the court said it was extending the administrative stay through the end of the day Thursday. Jackson dissented from the extension.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

