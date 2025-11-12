Out of state fisherman finds human remains in Lemhi County

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities in Lemhi County have launched an investigation into a suspicious death after an out-of-state fisherman discovered human remains along the Salmon River Road earlier this week.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office received the report on Monday, November 10th, around 1:10 p.m.

According to a news release, the fisherman, who was feeling cold after fishing in the rugged Salmon River Canyon, spotted the remains while climbing up a hillside to warm up. The man then led deputies to a rural portion of the roadway.

Deputies located the remains approximately 60 yards up the hillside, situated along the side of a brushy, rocky ravine. The remains reportedly appeared to have been exposed to the elements for several years.

In addition to the remains, deputies located several key pieces of evidence nearby, including a firearm and a handwritten note. The contents of the note have not been released by the LCSO as the investigation is active and ongoing.

The remains and all collected evidence were initially transported to the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office before the remains were released to the Lemhi County Coroner.

The identity of the deceased is not confirmed at this time and is pending further investigation, including forensic analysis.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating this incident and stressed that further details will be released to the public as soon as more information becomes available.