GoFundMe launched for widow of Idaho man and son killed in tragic ‘murder hornet’ attack

BONNERS FERRY/IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho community is rallying to support a local family following a devastating tragedy in Southeast Asia, where a Bonners Ferry woman's husband and young son were attacked and killed by a swarm of what are believed to be Asian giant hornets.

Daniel Owen, 47, a native of Idaho Falls, and his 15-year-old son, Cooper Owen, died on October 15th after being stung hundreds of times by the aggressive insects while on vacation. The father and son were rushed to the Phakan Arocavet Clinic for emergency care following the attack, but did not survive.

A wave of support has begun in Northern Idaho for Daniel Owen’s widow, Jessica Owen, and her mother, Nancy Wycoff, both natives of Bonners Ferry.

Bonners Ferry residents began a GoFundMe campaign earlier this month to help the family manage unexpected travel costs, funeral expenses, and financial stability during this difficult time.

Daniel Owen served as the Director of the QSI International School of Haiphong in Northern Vietnam. According to details shared in the fundraiser, both Jessica Owen and her mother are currently remaining in Vietnam to navigate the aftermath of the incident.

As of today, November 13, the fundraiser has gathered nearly $1,787 toward its $40,000 goal.

For more information on the GoFundMe, click HERE.