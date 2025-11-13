Skip to Content
Top Stories

Local Insurance Expert Answers Questions About Health Insurance

By
New
Published 10:40 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Federal Government shutdown is over, but part of the reason for the fight remains—subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. Americans are now being faced with some tough choices about medical insurance.

Lance Kolbet, President of University Financial Group and an insurance expert, joined Local News 8 in the studio, to shed light about the finer details of these health insurance tax credits.

Here are the resources he shared with us that you can use for health insurance information:

Idaho Health Insurance Market Place

Idaho Department of Insurance

And if you need help finding a broker:

National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.