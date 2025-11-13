Local Insurance Expert Answers Questions About Health Insurance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Federal Government shutdown is over, but part of the reason for the fight remains—subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. Americans are now being faced with some tough choices about medical insurance.

Lance Kolbet, President of University Financial Group and an insurance expert, joined Local News 8 in the studio, to shed light about the finer details of these health insurance tax credits.

Here are the resources he shared with us that you can use for health insurance information:

Idaho Health Insurance Market Place

Idaho Department of Insurance

And if you need help finding a broker:

National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals