Idaho State Rep. Lance Clow resigns, citing health concerns

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A lengthy career in Idaho politics is coming to an early close. Long-time Twin Falls Republican lawmaker Lance Clow announced Thursday that he will resign from the Idaho House of Representatives at the end of November, citing health issues that have limited his ability to serve.

"This decision comes with the full support of my family and deep appreciation for the citizens of Twin Falls," Clow wrote in a news release. "You have honored me with your trust and encouragement throughout my career. Thank you for the opportunity to serve. I hope I have lived up to your expectations-and perhaps even exceeded them…"

The 78-year-old politician has been a staple in Twin Falls politics for 32 years. His service includes time as a city council member, Mayor, and, most recently, a state representative. Clow was first elected to the legislature in 2012, where he chaired both the education and business committees.

Touching on his early resignation, Clow emphasized he wants to avoid serving in a “diminished or ‘lame duck’” capacity. Instead, he plans to focus on family and personal goals while his health still allows.

His departure creates an immediate vacancy in Legislative District 25. The district committee will now be tasked with nominating three candidates for Governor Brad Little’s consideration. The appointed successor will serve the remainder of Clow's term, offering an advantage to potentially stand for election in 2026. The process for filling the seat is expected to begin immediately, with no word as of yet on who might fill his seat.

Representative Clow's full letter announcing his resignation has been included below: