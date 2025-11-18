Wyoming Man charged with felony kidnapping after missing Utah teen found in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A Wyoming man is now in custody after a multi-state search for a 16-year-old girl reported missing out of Utah.

Anthony Holm, 42, of Star Valley, Wyoming, was arrested and charged with felony kidnapping by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office after deputies located him and the missing juvenile in the Lava Hot Springs area. The teen has been safely reunited with her parents.

On Friday afternoon, November 14, Bannock County dispatch received a call for assistance from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office in Utah. The Utah agency was actively searching for the missing juvenile, who was believed to be traveling with an adult male, later identified as Holm.

Acting quickly on the provided information, a Bannock County deputy was dispatched to the area of Lava Hot Springs. Within 10 minutes of the call, the deputy located Holm's vehicle.

Following interviews with both the adult and the juvenile, deputies arrested Holm on a charge of felony kidnapping and booked him into the Bannock County Detention Center.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office publicly extended its thanks to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office for their crucial cooperation and acknowledged the efforts of all agencies involved in ensuring the juvenile’s safe return.