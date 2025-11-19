Teton County Sheriff’s Office seizes over a kilogram of cocaine during traffic stop near Victor

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) — A routine traffic stop led to a major drug seizure in Teton County, as the Sheriff's Office recovered more than a kilogram of cocaine valued at over $100,000. Two men are now in custody following the bust, which deputies say took approximately 20,000 doses of the drug off the street.

On November 10, 2025, a Teton County Sheriff's Corporal initiated a traffic stop near Victor after he spotted multiple violations. During the stop, he learned the driver, later identified as Alejandro Rene Morales of Victor, was operating the vehicle without a valid driver's license.

During the stop, the Corporal spotted several red flags that led him to suspect the two men were involved in criminal activity. Acting on his suspicion, the Corporal asked the driver to search the vehicle, uncovering more than a kilogram of concealed in the vehicle.

The Corporal arrested both the driver, Morales, and the passenger, Ignacio Contreras Chaves of Jackson, Wyoming. Both men have been booked into jail on felony charges of Drug Trafficking in Cocaine.

“This is a win for Teton County," said Sheriff Clint Lemieux, highlighting the significance of the seizure. "Teton County Deputies will continue to work hard to keep our schools and community safe.”