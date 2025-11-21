LDS Church lowers missionary age for young women to 18

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a major change to its full-time missionary service. Effective immediately, young women who choose to serve a full-time mission may begin their service at the age of 18, provided they have completed high school or its equivalent.

The landmark announcement came from the Church’s First Presidency, the governing body of the faith, on Friday, November 21, 2025. In a news release announcing the change, the First Presidency extended their love to the youth of the church, reiterating the personal nature of the decision to serve.

"While the Lord asks every worthy, able young man as part of his priesthood responsibility to prepare for and serve a mission, we reiterate that missionary service remains an optional opportunity for young women," the First Presidency wrote in a news release announcing the change. "We recognize that for those young women who desire to serve a full-time mission, the choice of age to begin service will not be the same for everyone."

This policy change represents the first significant policy shift since President Dallin H. Oaks was sustained as the 18th President and Prophet of the faith last month. Furthermore, it is the first major adjustment to the missionary service ages in over a decade. The last such change took place in October 2012 when then-President Thomas S. Monson announced that young men could begin service at age 18 (instead of 19) and young women at age 19 (instead of 21).