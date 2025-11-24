Cyclocross offers cyclists fitness and a one-of-a-kind experience

Originally Published: 24 NOV 25 14:03 ET

By Steve Dent

EAGLE, Idaho (KIVI) -- Cyclocross is a wild and wacky event requiring bikers to navigate dirt, sand, grass and they even have to get off their bike every now and then.

Twisted Turtle Racing hosts a series, as this sport takes place in the fall to help riders stay in shape during the shoulder season. We went to the Waffle Cross event at the Eagle Bike Park.

"This is a pretty iconic course here in Boise," said Allen Schroeder, a professional cyclocross rider here in Boise. "This is the most people we have had at a race in a long time, so it is really good to see. It helps when it is nice and sunny like this, some days in cross you will have rainy conditions, and we are still out here racing in the mud."

That is one of the wild parts about cyclocross; they compete in any weather. At the course at the Eagle Bike Park, the race is a combination of road cycling, mountain biking, and even steeplechase.

It features a division for riders of any age, and the racers love it.

"I honestly really like the sand pits or going up the stairs, just the things where I have to get off my bike," said Zeke Whitlock. "After mountain biking season, it is nice to have something before winter arrives."

Cyclocross is also one of the most friendly cycling events for spectators as the riders compete on a short course where they do as many laps as possible during the time period. This sometimes leads to some shenanigans with hand-ups. Sometimes during the competition, riders will get handed a shot of whiskey, a beer, or some food.

"It could be your beverage of choice or bacon or you name it," said Andrew Shaber, who enjoys cyclocross because to him it is a puzzle. "It incorporates a lot of transitions that tests your skills, your fitness, and everything in between."

The final race of the season will be the second Sandy Cross of the fall at Sandy Point State Park. That race will take place on December 6 and 7.

